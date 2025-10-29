Chennault International Airport Wins 2025 Louisiana Airport of the Year Award

This month’s Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates (LAMA) Conference in Lake Charles was a proud moment for the Chennault International Airport (KCWF) as it received the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s 2025 Airport of the Year Award in the general aviation sector.

The airport’s recognition for “superior achievement” and a “significant impact on aviation” highlights its leadership in advancing aviation excellence, safety and economic growth for Southwest Louisiana and beyond.

The Freeman Holdings Group of FBOs celebrates the airport’s achievement as its Million Air Lake Charles location was the fixed-base operator serving general aviation traffic at KCWF during the award-winning year.

As a service-providing partner, Million Air Lake Charles is grateful and honored the airport entrusts it to support Chennault International’s ongoing success. In this role, the FBO is responsible for providing visiting pilots, aircraft owners and passengers with premium facilities, expert line service and exceptional hospitality.

“We were incredibly enthusiastic about Chennault International Airport receiving airport of the year in the general aviation sector,” said Million Air Lake Charles General Manager Rob Stanford. “The award reflects the hard work and dedication of every airport employee—including the FBO staff members dedicated to general aviation operations—who help make Chennault a center of aviation excellence. As Chennault International’s dedicated FBO partner, we’re proud to build upon the airport’s foundation of innovation, determination and service to our community.”

“The benchmark services provided by our Million Air team is a key part of earning this award. They are the first impression for our aviation operations and I count on them to produce with excellence every day—and they do,” said Airport Executive Director Kevin Melton.

Nestled on the Calcasieu River just 30 miles upstream from the Gulf of Mexico, Million Air Lake Charles provides DLA-approved fuel and ground services to the military and general aviation operations alike. Travelers who choose Million Air Lake Charles when heading to the Gulf region are greeted with a luxurious, modern terminal matched in quality by its hospitable, expertly-trained staff members. Quick turns and special request handling are hallmarks of the Million Air Lake Charles advantage, along with premier parking space afforded by a 64-acre ramp, serving an unlimited assortment of aircraft, from helicopters to Antonov aircraft.