Vantage Aviation Celebrates One Year of Rapid Growth and Expansion

Vantage Aviation proudly marks one year of operations, celebrating the anniversary of its first fixed-based operation (FBO) acquisition at FCI, Richmond Executive Chesterfield County Airport in Virginia. It now operates four fully integrated FBOs throughout the United States, with a fifth under construction at the Rifle Garfield County Airport, coming online in Q4 of 2026. In addition to FBO fueling, ground and hangar services, Vantage offers aircraft management, private charter services, maintenance-repair and overhaul (MRO) services and flight training.

Since its founding, Vantage Aviation has believed general and business aviation flyers deserved better service, facilities and support at the FBOs they visit. For the past year, its team has expanded service capabilities at each location while investing in facility and hangar improvements.

“It’s been an incredible year of growth, and we have far exceeded our own ambitious goals. We have quickly forged meaningful relationships and partnerships with the airport sponsors where we operate and the many aviation stakeholders that we are fortunate to call our customer base,” says Ryan Maxfield, Vantage Aviation Founder & CEO. “As a fully integrated operator, we can provide a full menu of services to our customers, and I believe it’s this value proposition that has assisted in our rapid expansion. We continue to aggressively seek partnerships where our capital can be used in support of general and business aviation’s growth. This goes for both operations and airport infrastructure. We are keenly aware of the growing need for new corporate hangars and improved facilities, and we are thrilled to deploy our capital and expertise to this end.”





Vantage launched in the fall of 2024 behind lifelong aviation professionals Maxfield and COO and Partner Kyle Cassidy, with decades of experience in FBO services and on airport development. Following its first acquisition of Dominion Aviation at FCI, where it is the sole-source operator on the airfield, Vantage acquired three FBO facilities in Greenville (Greenville Jet Center at GMU, and Donaldson Jet Center and AvServe at GYH); and one in Duluth, Minnesota (Monaco Air at DLH). It has begun construction of a state-of-the-art FBO at RIL – Rifle Garfield County Airport in Rifle, Colorado, which will deliver premium services and amenities on the Western Slope of Colorado’s premier ski and vacation destinations.

“In every market we’ve listened to the needs of both aviators and the airports,” says Cassidy. “We’ve made investments across the board, with improved facilities and amenities and empowered our team to really create a sophisticated, personalized-service culture. We’re part of the communities and airports we serve and while it’s been a very busy year, we know that momentum is just beginning.”

Vantage Aviation is the premier aviation services provider at each location, with key highlights:

DLH, Duluth – Efficient customs and tech stops, providing the smoothest point of entry into the Upper Midwest.

GMU, Greenville – The closest private aviation access to downtown, and the busiest GA airport in South Carolina.

GYH, Greenville – Convenient and strategic base for GA, military and cargo operations in the Upstate, that avoids the congestion of larger airports.

FCI, Richmond – Streamlined arrivals, secure facilities and fast turns for Mid-Atlantic region, with personal touch.

RIL, Rifle (Coming December 2026) – New FBO and hangar development with 65,000 square feet of ultra-long range aircraft storage and nearly 10,000 square feet of terminal and office spaces.

Vantage has continued its investment to its digital space, launching a rebranded and refreshed website at vantageair.com, consolidating the FBOs across the network for improved user experience, with easy access to FBO information and reservations, charter quotes and airport development. The new website brings together scheduling and information from multiple sites, allowing users to find and use needed services in one spot.

“We’re looking forward to the next chapters of Vantage’s story – partnering with more airports and cities, and helping transform aviation facilities across the country,” Maxfield said. “We’re grateful for all of the support we’ve received throughout and can’t wait to see what the next 12 months has in store.”