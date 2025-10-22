Enhanced Customer Experience: Phillips 66® Aviation's Latest FBO Developments Across the U.S.

Phillips 66® Aviation, one of the largest refiners in the United States and a major jet and avgas fuel supplier to general aviation, commercial and military aviation, is excited to unveil expansions and upgrades at its Phillips 66® branded FBOs. The new developments address rising aviation traffic while also reflecting a proactive commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

“Our FBOs are continuously raising the bar to meet the needs of today’s aviation customers,” said Ronald Sanchez, General Manager, Aviation, Phillips 66. “As aviation continues to grow and evolve, our branded FBOs are rising to the occasion, enhancing facilities, expanding capabilities, and continuing to deliver the reliable, high-level service to customers.”

Noteworthy expansion projects within the Phillips 66® branded FBO network include developments at Cutter Aviation, Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, Michigan Aviation, and Mustang Aviation.

Cutter Aviation at Prescott Regional Airport (KPRC) in Prescott, Arizona, has completed a ramp expansion, adding nearly 87,000 square feet of ramp space and over 24,000 square feet of parking lot space. The new infrastructure significantly boosts operational efficiency and increases aircraft accommodation capacity to support the growing general aviation traffic in the region. The expansion underscores Cutter Aviation’s long-standing commitment to customer service and innovation across its Southwest network.

Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) is undergoing significant renovations to meet the growing demand for premier aviation services. The expansion includes a 5-acre ramp extension and a new 20,000-square-foot hangar with 28-foot doors, large enough to accommodate aircraft like the Global 7500. Additionally, the facility’s fuel tanks are being upgraded to extend service life by another 30 years. The upgrades reflect Jet Center’s ongoing commitment to growth and exceptional customer care. As one of the few remaining privately owned FBOs in the country, Ft. Lauderdale Executive Jet Center stands out by offering personalized, attentive service.

Michigan Aviation, an FBO/MRO celebrating its 68th year at Oakland County International Airport (KPTK) in Waterford, Michigan, recently unveiled a fully renovated 6,000-square-foot lobby complex designed to offer hangar-based/transient customers and flight crews a refined and enjoyable experience. The transformation features extravagant leather chairs, couches with multiple private seating areas, adjustable LED lighting, granite and stone counters and floorboards, new luxurious lavatories, and other elegant finishes. The renovation also includes dedicated enhancements to the adjacent pilot and coffee lounges, creating distinct, comfortable spaces that elevate the customer experience. No detail has been overlooked. Moreover, three hangars have been upgraded with dual-door access for enhanced aircraft flow, epoxy floors, high-intensity LED lighting, and fortified insulation. The fourth hangar renovation will begin in 2026. Michigan Aviation continues demonstrating its commitment to investing in top-tier facilities and delivering exceptional service for another 60 years.

Mustang Aviation, located at Pierre Regional Airport (KPIR) in Pierre, South Dakota, completed construction on a new hangar designed for maintenance and transient aircraft storage last year, expanding its service capabilities for general aviation traffic in the region.

With the largest FBO network, Phillips 66® branded FBOs set the standard for service, safety and operational excellence. These latest developments, along with ongoing improvements across the branded network, are designed to help customers receive efficient, high-quality service wherever they fly.

For more information about Phillips 66® Aviation and its branded FBO network, visit www.Phillips66Aviation.com and follow Phillips 66® Aviation onFacebook and Instagram.