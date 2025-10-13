Amy Kaleikini Promoted to General Manager at Castle & Cooke Aviation Honolulu

Castle & Cooke Aviation announces the promotion of Amy Kaleikini to general manager of its Honolulu FBO (PHNL).

Kaleikini brings more than 20 years of both commercial and business aviation experience to the role, along with a personal passion for service. Over her career, Kaleikini has demonstrated a proven record of building high-performing, guest-focused teams, making her an ideal choice to lead an FBO focused on “Nonstop Excellence. Nonstop Elegance.”

Kaleikini began her aviation career as a flight attendant with Hawaiian Airlines, later moving into customer service leadership roles with Aloha Airlines and America West. In private aviation, she held leadership positions at Circle Rainbow Aviation and Air Service Hawaii before joining Castle & Cooke Aviation in 2008 as customer service manager. Her dedication to clients, commitment to excellence and success in developing a strong service culture within Castle & Cooke Aviation made her a natural, deserving fit for this latest promotion.

“With deep Hawaiian roots and extensive experience across the industry, Amy understands how to deliver hospitality that’s warm, personal and consistently above expectations,” said Tony Marlow, Castle & Cooke Aviation’s president of aviation operations and business development. “She leads by example, empowers her team, and ensures every arrival and departure reflects the warmth and generosity of Hawaiian hospitality. We’re thrilled to now have her at the helm in Honolulu.”

“It’s an honor to serve our clients and community in this new role,” Kaleikini said. “Exceptional service doesn’t happen alone—it’s the result of teamwork, care, and connection. I’m proud to lead such a skilled team that makes every experience at Castle & Cooke Aviation welcoming, seamless, and memorable.”

Located at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Castle & Cooke Aviation – Honolulu is recognized for its personalized service and steadfast commitment to excellence. As a full-service FBO, the location provides comprehensive ground handling, fueling and concierge support for general aviation travelers from around the world. Its highly-trained team is known for anticipating needs and ensuring every arrival and departure is handled with care and precision.

With modern facilities, a spacious executive terminal, and secure hangar and ramp space, Castle & Cooke Aviation serves as both a gateway to the islands and a trusted partner for operators and flight crews. From coordinating customs and catering to arranging ground transportation and accommodations, the team delivers an experience that is seamless, efficient, and distinctly memorable.

As an Avfuel-branded partner, Castle & Cooke Aviation offers customers competitive fuel prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and streamlined transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card at both of its FBOs in Honolulu and Van Nuys, California (KVNY).