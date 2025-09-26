Million Air St. George Enhances Amenities With On-site Restaurant

Million Air St. George powered by Freeman Holdings Group proudly celebrated the opening of its new on-site restaurant, Jet-A-Way Café by Chef Jeremy, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 18.

Guests of the special event were treated to light refreshments, entertainment and Chef Jeremy’s culinary specialties.

Located within Million Air St. George—the premier FBO at St. George Regional Airport (KSGU)—Jet-A-Way Café presents a thoughtfully curated menu by Chef Jeremy, a seasoned culinary maestro whose 27-year career is accentuated by accolades for innovation and extraordinary dining experiences. The menu features breakfast classics like biscuits and gravy, along with lunch and dinner favorites, including signature burgers, seared salmon and fresh salads.

The café’s dining room welcomes guests with modern décor, a warm atmosphere and a breathtaking mountain backdrop. Indoor and outdoor seating provides sweeping views of the runway and ramp, offering the perfect setting for aviation enthusiasts, travelers and local residents alike.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new amenity for both travelers and the local community, further enhancing the Million Air St. George experience,” said Amanda Zundel, general manager for Million Air St. George. “Our new restaurant offers a welcoming space to enjoy delicious food, warm hospitality and stunning views. It’s a natural complement to our full suite of services, ensuring every guest enjoys the highest level of care with every visit.”

Guests on extended stay to Million Air St. George can enjoy a meal before making use of the FBO’s spacious hangars, overnight parking and convenient Hertz rentals. For shorter visits, pilots, passengers and members of the public can grab a quick bite while taking advantage of Million Air St. George’s full range of services—from expert line support and premium fueling to personalized concierge care and complimentary Wi-Fi.