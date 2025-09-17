Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey Receives NATA’s Top Honor  

NATA (the National Air Transportation Association) announced that Roger Woolsey, owner and CEO of Million Air Interlink (Million Air) and REW Investments, Inc., has been named the 2025 recipient of the Association’s prestigious William A. “Bill” Ong Memorial Award—NATA’s highest honor for extraordinary achievement and extended service to the general aviation industry.



Woolsey’s career in aviation spans nearly four decades and reflects a lifetime of entrepreneurial leadership, innovation, and commitment to business aviation. Beginning his career at just 19 years old, Woolsey became the youngest FAA Air Carrier Operator in U.S. history and went on to launch multiple successful aviation businesses, including Prestige Touring and American Jet International. In 2002, he acquired Million Air Interlink and has since shaped it into one of the most recognized brands in business aviation, earning Professional Pilot Magazine’s Best Large FBO Chain award for 14 consecutive years.



Under his leadership, Million Air has grown to a network of more than 38 FBOs worldwide, setting a standard for customer service, safety, and operational excellence. Woolsey’s influence extends beyond business success—he has championed mentorship, safety advocacy, and industry collaboration, leaving a lasting mark on the aviation community.



“Roger Woolsey’s impact on aviation has been profound,” stated Curt Castagna, NATA President and CEO. “From his early days as a young air carrier operator to his long-standing leadership of Million Air, Roger has embodied the entrepreneurial spirit, passion for safety, and commitment to excellence that define the Ong Award. His career reflects the values of innovation, perseverance, and service that strengthen our industry.”



Woolsey is a seasoned aviator with more than 26,000 flight hours, holding an Airline Transport Pilot certificate, multiple type ratings, and an Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s license. His legacy as an industry leader and advocate for business aviation continues to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.



"Aviation has been a lifelong passion for me,” said Roger Woolsey. “My father was a pilot, and from a young age I would sit and watch aircraft take off, completely captivated. By high school, I was flying freight at night just to build hours and relentlessly pursuing my licenses. I’m an aviator at heart, and while I never set out to be where I am today, I’ve always carried a bigger vision for what this industry could be. When I see a gap, I want to fix it—and I love pushing the envelope to make aviation better for everyone. I am truly humbled and honored to accept this award, which reflects not just my journey, but the incredible people and teams who share this passion with me."



The William A. “Bill” Ong Memorial Award was established in 1984 in honor of the Association’s co-founder and is presented annually to individuals who, through a lifetime of achievement, have advanced the general aviation industry and exemplified Ong’s enduring commitment to service, safety, and advocacy.



Roger Woolsey will be formally honored during NATA’s 2025 Aviation Business Conference in Dallas, Texas, on November 18, 2025.



Tickets for the luncheon are available for purchase and are also included in the conference registration. For more information on attending the presentation and luncheon, please contact [email protected]