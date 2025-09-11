Schweiss Doors Powers Dubai's Nad Al Sheba Gardens Luxury Community

A residential paradise is growing out of the desert in Dubai and Schweiss Doors is playing a major role in creating this new residential Eden. Nad Al Sheba Gardens, a new neighborhood from real estate developer Meraas, will provide luxury living in the fast-growing city of the United Arab Emirates.

Schweiss Doors was contracted by Dosteen Doors and Engineering Services to provide 228 liftstrap bifold doors for Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The bifolds will be used as garage doors for the new homes and vary in size ranging from 18 to nearly 25 feet wide and between 8 to 10 feet high. Crews from Dosteen install the bifold doors and clad them in an aluminum ribbed paneling that coordinates with the community’s modern design.

This huge order of doors required coordination and communication between Dosteen and the team at Schweiss Doors over several months. The doors were split into two different orders and shop drawings for each door had to be created and approved, a process that took about a month for each order of doors. Once the drawings were approved by Dosteen, Schweiss could begin manufacturing the doors. Construction of the first 93 doors started in July 2024 and completed in March, just as the building of the second order of 135 doors began. All of the doors are planned to be completed by the end of summer.

On Aug. 4, representatives from Dosteen and Nad Al Sheba Gardens came to Schweiss Doors to get a first-hand look at the operation and check in on the progress of the second order of doors. The visit included a tour of the manufacturing facilities at Schweiss, as well as a meeting with company ownership and members of the sales and design team. The visit was a success and the second order of doors will soon begin the long trip to Dubai.

Dosteen set up the shipping for all the doors and it isn’t a short journey. It begins at Schweiss Doors in Hector, Minn., where the doors are loaded into shipping containers and delivered to a port on the East Coast of the United States. The containers are then loaded on to a shipping freighter and travel across the ocean to a port in Oman. The final leg of the journey gets the doors to Dubai and the busy construction site of the Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The first order of doors has already reached the site and installation is well underway.

The Gardens, when completed, will have both standalone villas and townhomes along with a long list of amenities including swimming pools, running trails, parks, retail space and a school. The development will be constructed over several phases, as units are sold, with home prices starting near $2 million. The most recent phase under construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.