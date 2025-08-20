Realterm acquires 94,809-square-foot warehouse facility adjacent to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Realterm, an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry, announced today it has acquired a 94,809-square-foot single-tenant warehouse facility located at 5700 S. Portland Avenue. The property is immediately adjacent to Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma City, OK, the busiest airport in the state.

“Located directly next to OKC Airport, 5700 S. Portland Avenue offers tremendous strategic potential for logistics operators,” said David Rose, Managing Director, Senior Fund Manager at Realterm. “This facility represents the exact type of transportation-advantaged infrastructure that seamlessly aligns with both our expertise and investment strategy.”

Built in 2018, the LEED certified warehouse is situated on 9.36 acres, ground leased from the Oklahoma City Airport Trust. It features two dock-high doors, 14 drive-in doors, 25 truck parking spaces, 15 trailer parking spaces, and three points of ingress and egress. The asset boasts a long-term lease with a multinational logistics provider.

“Functionally designed logistics properties of this caliber are rare in the OKC market,” said Alexi Lachambre, Vice President, Investments, Airport Infrastructure at Realterm. “With extensive outdoor parking, a high door count, and efficient building features, this asset is exceptionally well-positioned to serve a range of users while strengthening our presence in this supply-constrained market.”

This acquisition marks Realterm’s second air cargo facility in Oklahoma City, joining its existing airside facility at 6300 Air Cargo Road.