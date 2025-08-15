Beacon Air Group Expands Western Presence With New Wyoming FBO

Long-time developer and airport advocate Beacon Air Group proudly announces the opening of its newest FBO at Yellowstone Regional Airport (KCOD) in Cody, Wyoming, marking the second location for the premier aviation service provider.

The FBO began welcoming travelers this summer out of an existing facility that was formerly occupied by a corporate flight department and an FBO. Beacon Air Group renovated and upgraded the 3,000-square-foot facility prior to opening in order to elevate the customer experience.

Beacon Air Group now serves as Yellowstone country’s premier FBO, offering pet friendly accommodations, personalized concierge services, a business center and conference room with seating for 20, and long-term vehicle parking, giving travelers the freedom to explore all the region has to offer.

“While Beacon Air Group is new to Cody in name, our roots here run deep,” said Joel Simmons, owner of Beacon Air Group. “We’ve proudly developed the last 14 hangars at the airport, and have long served as advocates and visionaries for its growth. We’re excited to continue that legacy and support Cody’s aviation future with our new FBO.”

Located on the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park, Beacon Air Group provides easy access to Wyoming’s pristine wilderness and surrounding local attractions, including the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Shoshone National Forest, Whitney Western Art Museum and Buffalo Bill Dam, to name a few.

Additionally, pilots and crew can expect exceptional services from Beacon Air Group, including full-service ground handling, top-tier fuel, aircraft detailing, charter and management solutions, hangar space, and expertise as a regional aviation real estate developer.

Now that its operation is underway, Beacon Air Group is exploring opportunities for additional developments on the KCOD airfield.

Beacon Air Group’s Cody FBO is its second fixed-base operation. The brand debuted its first FBO in Billings, Montana, in December 2023, offering a full suite of services out of a new, luxury facility.

As an Avfuel-branded partner, Beacon Air Group provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers will also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at its FBOs with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.