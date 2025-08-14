Jet Access Unveils State-of-the-Art Private Terminal at Nashville's John C. Tune Airport

Jet Access proudly unveiled its revolutionary, state-of-the-art private terminal during a groundbreaking ceremony at John C. Tune Airport, marking a transformative moment for private aviation in Nashville.

This one-of-a-kind facility is thoughtfully designed to redefine the Jet Access client experience. Spanning 25,000 square feet, the terminal is projected for completion within the year and will feature a sleek, contemporary design. Highlights include a 22,000-square-foot hangar capable of housing up to a Global 7500, accompanied by a next-level executive lounge, private offices, and an enhanced conference room—all crafted to deliver elevated comfort, privacy, and seamless travel. The space reflects Jet Access’s unwavering commitment to excellence in service and hospitality.

“Nashville is clearly one of the fastest-growing and most vibrant communities, attracting people from all over,” said Sean White, Executive Vice President of FBO Development at Jet Access. “John C. Tune Airport (JWN) has evolved into a center for business aviation. A new control tower and supporting infrastructure have positioned it for significant aviation growth.” He added, “The Nashville market is a no-brainer—it’s becoming the next Austin, with a major influx of people relocating from other cities.”

John C. Tune Airport (JWN) now stands as Nashville’s premier gateway for private aviation. This development marks a major expansion of Jet Access’s presence in the region and reinforces its dedication to delivering an elevated aviation experience.

The terminal’s design blends aesthetic sophistication with operational excellence, setting a new benchmark for efficiency, accessibility, and personalized service. This exclusive facility is built to offer a refined and seamless experience tailored to the needs of Jet Access clients.

“There are very few facilities of this caliber anywhere in the country,” said Quinn Ricker, CEO of Jet Access. “Nashville represents a strategic home market for Jet Access, and we’re proud to lead the industry as the only company operating across all five major business aviation verticals: maintenance, charter, management, FBOs, and aircraft brokerage.”

He continued, “Establishing our presence at John C. Tune is more than expanding our footprint—it’s about creating an exceptional experience for our clients and partners. What we’re building here is truly unmatched, both regionally and nationally.”

The John C. Tune (JWN) groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for Jet Access, establishing its second location in the greater Nashville area. The new private terminal will complement their existing operations at Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin, where Jet Access offers a comprehensive suite of services, including aircraft maintenance, charter, management, flight training, and FBO operations.

Together, these locations reinforce Jet Access’s commitment to delivering a seamless, full-service aviation experience across Middle Tennessee.