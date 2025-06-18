Signature Aviation Earns Great Place To Work Certification in 13 Countries

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, earned the Great Place To Work certification for the second year in a row. The company was certified after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The prestigious award is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

In 2024, the company was recognized for being a Great Place To Work in 10 countries across its global network. In its second year, Signature has expanded certification to 13 countries, adding Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, and Switzerland to the original 10:

United States

United Kingdom

Barbados

Canada

France

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Panama

South Africa

“We are deeply committed to ensuring our 6,000+ team members around the world feel seen, appreciated and supported. We know that making every second exceptional for our guests starts with taking care of our team members,” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature. “Being deemed a great place to work by our team members and having that feedback certified by Great Place To Work is powerful validation of the culture we’re building.”

According to Great Place To Work research:

Job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace

Employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of profits, and have fair promotion opportunities

Amy Alexy, Chief People Officer, noted:

“We are incredibly proud to not only be recognized as a Great Place To Work, but to have grown the number of countries in which we are certified by 30 percent. We know that a great team member experience drives business success. It’s clear that’s true – as our team member satisfaction has risen, so too have our guest satisfaction metrics.”

Results from the certification highlighted that Signature team members value:

Welcoming new team members

Inclusion and equality regardless of position

Flexibility to take time off as needed

Approachable and communicative management

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. With over 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents, Signature operates the largest global network of private aviation terminals.

Key offerings:

Largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)

Over 16 million square feet of carbon-neutral office and hangar real estate

Unique benefits for aircraft based at Signature locations

More info: www.signatureaviation.com