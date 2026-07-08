Avflight Opens New FBO Facility at Cherry Capital Airport

Avflight Corporation has opened a new fixed-base operator facility at Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City, Michigan.

The company celebrated the opening of the 6,000-square-foot facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 23. The event included Cherry Capital Airport leadership, airport board members and Avflight executives.

Designed to reflect the character of Northern Michigan, the facility includes exposed wood beams, natural finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gas fireplace and an enclosed outdoor patio.

“We’re proud to open the doors to a facility that is uniquely Northern Michigan,” said Joe Meszaros, senior vice president of operations for Avflight. “From the design and amenities to the exceptional service our team provides, every detail was thoughtfully considered to create a memorable experience for guests.”

The FBO includes a pilot lounge, private sleep rooms and a conference room with audiovisual capabilities and seating for six. The facility also includes a dedicated freezer featuring ice cream from local company Moomers.

FBO customers have access to eight existing hangars capable of accommodating aircraft up to the Gulfstream G700. Avflight also plans to develop private, built-to-suit box hangars that will provide customizable space for long-term aircraft storage.

“This new facility represents a significant investment in the future of air service in our region,” said Kevin Klein, director and CEO of Cherry Capital Airport. “Avflight has created a welcoming, high-quality experience that reflects the spirit of Northern Michigan, and we’re proud to partner with them in continuing to enhance our airport and the community it serves.”

The Traverse City location is part of the Avfuel-branded FBO network and provides full-service fueling and line services for business aviation, charter, cargo and general aviation customers.