Jet Aviation Signs Lease for New FBO at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

Jet Aviation has signed a 30-year lease agreement to operate a new fixed base operation (FBO) at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC), expanding its presence in the U.S. business aviation market.

The new facility will be part of a 15-acre aviation campus being developed by SR Aviation Infrastructure and Business Aviation Group on the airport’s south side. Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with operations scheduled to launch in 2028.

The development will include a 7,500-square-foot FBO terminal, 70,000 square feet of hangar space and more than 200,000 square feet of ramp area. Airport officials and project partners expect the facility to support growing demand for business aviation service in the Denver metropolitan area and provide access to destinations throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

“With its proximity to both the city and surrounding ski areas, Rocky Mountain Airport continues to grow as a key hub for our U.S. and international customers,” said David Best, senior vice president regional operations and general manager Americas for Jet Aviation.

The project is part of broader development efforts at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, which serves as a reliever airport for the Denver region and has experienced increased demand for hangar and business aviation facilities.

“Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport provides a compelling entry point into a robust private aviation market with limited available hangar supply,” said Jonathon Reeser, president of SR Aviation Infrastructure.

Business Aviation Group CEO Iver Retrum said the project represents a significant milestone for the airport’s long-term development strategy and the continued buildout of aviation facilities on the south side of the airfield.

Jet Aviation currently operates a global network of FBOs and aviation service facilities, with the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport location becoming its first FBO presence in Colorado.