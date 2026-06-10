Avflight Opens New FBO Facility at Detroit City Airport

Avflight has opened a new fixed-base operator facility at Coleman A. Young International Airport (KDET), marking the first newly constructed facility at the Detroit airport in six decades.

The new complex includes a 5,000-square-foot terminal, a 20,000-square-foot heated hangar capable of accommodating aircraft as large as the Gulfstream G700 and an attached indoor parking garage. Avflight officials said the project represents a multimillion-dollar investment in the airport and the surrounding community.

The opening comes amid broader improvements underway at KDET, including runway rehabilitation, taxiway lighting upgrades, ramp pavement improvements and construction of a new air traffic control tower.

“Avflight's significant investment and long-term commitment to Coleman Young International Airport is an indication of the bright future our airport has ahead of it,” said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Avflight has operated at KDET since 2011 and provides fueling and ground handling services for general aviation aircraft. The company said the new facility is intended to support growing business aviation activity and strengthen the airport’s role as a gateway to Detroit.

“Today represents the culmination of a shared vision for Coleman A. Young International Airport,” said Joe Meszaros, senior vice president of operations for Avflight. “This facility strengthens Detroit’s aviation infrastructure while creating new opportunities for business, investment and connectivity.”

The terminal features a pilot lounge, crew rest rooms, conference space and tenant offices, while maintaining 24-hour operations.

Airport officials noted the project complements ongoing city investments in airport infrastructure and workforce development initiatives aimed at supporting aviation careers for Detroit residents.

Coleman A. Young International Airport serves as Detroit’s primary general aviation airport and has been the focus of a multi-year effort to modernize facilities and attract additional aviation-related development.