Rocket City Aviation Expands Flight Training Operations to Pryor Field

Rocket City Aviation Services has expanded operations to Pryor Field Regional Airport (DCU), adding Cirrus flight training capabilities and new aircraft to the airport’s growing general aviation ecosystem.

The expansion brings a Cirrus SR22 and a new Cirrus SR20 aircraft to Pryor Field, providing pilots and students in North Alabama access to advanced flight training platforms focused on modern avionics and safety systems.

Airport officials said the addition supports Pryor Field’s continued growth as an aviation and aerospace hub for the Tennessee Valley region.

“As Pryor Field continues to grow as a gateway for aviation and aerospace in North Alabama, partnerships with companies like Rocket City Aviation Services help fulfill the airport’s mission of connecting businesses, people, and opportunities nationwide,” said Adam Fox, chief executive officer of the Pryor Field Airport Authority.

Rocket City Aviation Services operates as a Cirrus Training Center, offering flight instruction centered on technologically advanced aircraft and standardized training methods recognized throughout the general aviation industry.

Airport leaders said the expansion complements Pryor Field’s broader aviation infrastructure, which includes aircraft maintenance, corporate aviation activity, aerospace development and aviation-focused events such as the North Alabama Airfest.

“We are excited to welcome Rocket City Aviation Services to the airport family,” Fox said. “Their presence complements the momentum we are building at Pryor Field and creates additional opportunities for pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and future aviators throughout the region.”

Pryor Field officials said the airport has experienced continued infrastructure and tenant growth in recent years as it expands its role within Alabama’s general aviation sector.