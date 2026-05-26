Signature Aviation Breaks Ground on New Hangar at ROA

Signature Aviation has broken ground on a new hangar and office development at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA), continuing the company’s long-term investment in business aviation infrastructure in Virginia’s Blue Ridge region.

The project includes construction of a 22,000-square-foot hangar, a 3,000-square-foot attached office facility and a 14-bay parking lot as part of a development valued at more than $10 million.

Airport officials said the facility is designed to accommodate a broad range of modern business aircraft, including larger next-generation corporate jets entering service today.

“General aviation plays a key role in the economic health of our region, spurring growth through global air connectivity for the Roanoke Valley and far beyond,” said Mike Stewart, president and chief executive officer of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027 and will expand aircraft storage capacity while supporting the airport’s role as a gateway for regional business aviation activity.

Signature Aviation officials said the investment builds on the company’s long-standing operational history at ROA, which dates back to the Piedmont Aviation era in 1957.

“This project allows us to build on that foundation with modern infrastructure that responds directly to guest and customer demand, supports the airport’s long-term goals, and reinforces our commitment to Roanoke for years to come,” said Jim Hopkins, senior vice president of airport relations and strategic programs for Signature Aviation.

The hangar project is part of a broader modernization effort at ROA that also includes upgrades to fuel storage infrastructure and installation of a self-service avgas fuel pump completed in late 2025.

Airport officials said the investments are intended to support a diverse mix of corporate aviation, aircraft ownership and regional economic development activity.