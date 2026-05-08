TITAN Aerospace Insurance Acquires Ouzel Services

TITAN Aerospace Insurance (TAI), a subsidiary of TITAN Aviation Fuels, has acquired California-based aviation insurance firm Ouzel Services, Inc.

The acquisition brings Ouzel Services founder Erik Everson to the TAI team, adding experience in aviation operations, insurance strategy and risk management services.

TAI officials said the move supports the company’s broader growth strategy while expanding its aviation insurance presence on the West Coast.

“The acquisition of Ouzel Services and addition of Erik to our team represents another exciting step in TAI’s continued growth,” said Jon Downey, CEO of TITAN Aerospace Insurance.

Everson previously founded Ouzel Services and co-founded Jefferson Aviation Insurance Solutions, focusing on aviation insurance renewals, coverage planning and risk management strategies for aviation clients.

His background also includes experience in helicopter operations, maintenance and airport services through prior roles with Air Shasta Rotor & Wing.

TAI said the acquisition strengthens its ability to provide tailored insurance solutions for fixed-base operators, aviation businesses and aircraft operators nationwide.