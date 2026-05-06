Appleton Flight Center Hosts Record-Setting Charity Gala

Appleton Flight Center hosted the Children’s Cancer Family Foundation of Northeast Wisconsin’s annual Gold Ribbon Gala on April 10, helping the event raise a record-breaking $250,000.

The fundraiser supports families facing childhood cancer by providing assistance with medical expenses, travel costs, emotional support and other family needs throughout treatment.

As the entertainment sponsor, Appleton Flight Center partnered with event organizers and volunteers to convert its 31,000-square-foot hangar into a venue for the “Monte Carlo Nights” themed gala, which included auctions, gaming and dining activities.

Airport officials said the larger venue capacity contributed to increased attendance and higher fundraising totals compared to previous years.

“The Gold Ribbon Gala is both a celebration of community generosity and a vital fundraiser, delivering meaningful support and hope to families across northeast Wisconsin,” said Bob Woods, general manager of Appleton Flight Center.

Appleton Flight Center serves as the sole fixed-base operator at Appleton International Airport (ATW), supporting general aviation activity in the region.

The event also featured stories from childhood cancer survivors and families, highlighting the foundation’s mission to provide ongoing support throughout treatment and recovery.