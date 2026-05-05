ATP Flight School Returns to Allegheny County Airport

ATP Flight School is returning to Allegheny County Airport (AGC), reestablishing flight training operations in the Pittsburgh region as part of its national network of more than 85 training centers.

The program will offer ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program, designed to prepare students for professional pilot careers through a structured curriculum and airline-aligned training pathways.

Airport officials said the return of ATP strengthens AGC’s role as a center for aviation education and workforce development, particularly as the industry continues to face pilot shortages.

“Welcoming ATP Flight School back to Allegheny County Airport strengthens the airport’s role as a center for aviation education and workforce development,” said Lance Bagnoff, director of Allegheny County Airport. “As the aviation industry faces a shortage of 24,000 commercial airline pilots in 2026, programs like ATP’s are critical to training the next generation of professional pilots.”

Allegheny County Airport serves as a primary general aviation facility and reliever airport for Pittsburgh International Airport, supporting corporate aviation, medical transport, maintenance and pilot training activity.

ATP officials said the expansion at AGC is part of its broader effort to scale pilot training capacity and provide pathways from initial training to airline careers.

“As ATP expands at Allegheny County Airport, our focus remains on delivering a turnkey, no-compromise airline career solution,” said Michael Arnold, vice president of marketing for ATP Flight School.

ATP said it is now scheduling class dates at AGC and will offer both accelerated and flexible training options aimed at students pursuing airline pilot careers.