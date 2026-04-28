Infinity Aviation Opens Expanded FBO Facility in Nashua

Infinity Aviation Group has opened a remodeled and expanded fixed base operator (FBO) terminal at Boire Field in Nashua, N.H., enhancing general aviation services in the greater Boston market.

The upgraded facility includes more than 150,000 square feet of heated hangar space, along with capacity to accommodate larger aircraft and increased ramp operations. Services at the FBO include fueling, deicing and hangaring, as well as passenger and crew amenities.

Company officials said the expansion is intended to support growing demand for private aviation in the region, particularly as Nashua positions itself as an alternative to Boston Logan International Airport for corporate and private jet traffic.

The airport is located roughly 45 to 60 minutes north of Boston and serves as a reliever option for business aviation operators seeking access to the metro area.

The project was marked by a ribbon-cutting event with local officials and community stakeholders. Infinity Aviation also announced a donation to a local youth aviation program as part of the opening.

Infinity Aviation leadership said the investment reflects a broader effort to expand service capabilities and support business aviation activity across New England.