McCreery Aviation Marks 80 Years at McAllen Airport

McCreery Aviation is marking 80 years of continuous fixed base operator (FBO) service at McAllen International Airport (MFE), highlighting the company’s long-standing role in general aviation operations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Founded in 1946 by J.F. “Mac” McCreery as a flight school operating from a grass runway, the company has expanded into a full-service FBO with more than 165,000 square feet of operational space. The facility includes a renovated terminal and 13 hangars supporting storage and executive aircraft.

Today, the business remains under family leadership, with President Bob McCreery continuing operations established by the company’s founder. Over time, services have expanded to include fueling, maintenance, avionics, parts, charter operations and flight training.

McCreery said the company’s workforce of 48 employees and its customer service approach have contributed to its longevity. He also pointed to the airport’s on-field U.S. Customs presence and proximity to the southern U.S. border as key factors in attracting international general aviation traffic, particularly from Mexico.

The company is commemorating the milestone with a series of events at its McAllen facility, including a reception and ceremony with local officials, airport representatives, employees and customers.

For airport operators, the milestone underscores the role long-tenured FBOs can play in sustaining general aviation activity, supporting cross-border operations and maintaining service continuity over multiple decades.