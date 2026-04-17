SIXT Partners with Signature Aviation in Europe

SIXT has partnered with Signature Aviation to expand its presence in the private aviation market, introducing rental car services at more than 30 locations across Europe.

The collaboration integrates SIXT’s mobility services into Signature’s network of private aviation terminals, allowing customers to coordinate vehicle reservations alongside their flight operations. At participating locations, vehicles will be delivered directly to terminals, with ramp-side delivery available where permitted.

The partnership is aimed at improving the transition between air and ground travel for private aviation customers, offering access to premium vehicle options and flexible rental programs. The service also includes one-way rentals between private terminals and commercial airports.

Initial rollout locations include key hubs across the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany and Greece, as well as select sites in North America. Officials said the agreement supports broader efforts to align ground transportation with aviation services and meet the expectations of high-end travelers.

Signature Aviation operates a global network of more than 200 private aviation terminals, while SIXT continues to expand its international footprint through partnerships focused on premium travel markets.