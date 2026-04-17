SkyShare to Operate FBO at South Valley Regional Airport

SkyShare has been selected to operate the fixed base operator at South Valley Regional Airport in Utah, with plans to expand hangar capacity and upgrade facilities as part of a broader development effort.

Under an agreement with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, SkyShare will manage full-service FBO operations while leading development across approximately 650,000 square feet of airport property. Planned improvements include new hangar construction, expanded leasing opportunities and a renovation of the existing FBO facility.

Airport officials and partners said the project is intended to address growing demand for general aviation services in the Salt Lake Valley, where hangar availability has been limited. SkyShare plans to construct 50 new T-hangars, a community hangar and additional build-to-suit options for aircraft owners.

The airport, located about 10 miles south of Salt Lake City International Airport, serves as a reliever facility supporting a range of aircraft, including business jets. The upgrades are expected to enhance capacity and improve services for pilots, passengers and tenants.

Renovation and rebranding work is expected to begin in the coming months, with a grand opening targeted for fall 2026. The FBO will also join the TITAN Aviation Network, expanding access to fuel supply and operational support services.