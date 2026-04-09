SkyShare Selected as FBO Operator at South Valley Regional

New operator plans major hangar expansion to address long-standing capacity shortages.
Source Salt Lake City Department of Airports
April 9, 2026
2 min read

SkyShare has been selected as the new fixed-base operator at South Valley Regional Airport (SVR) in West Jordan, Utah, taking over full-service FBO operations and leading future hangar development.

Under an agreement with the Salt Lake City Department of Airports, SkyShare will manage fueling, ground services, hangar and office leasing, and customer amenities across approximately 650,000 square feet of airport property.

A key priority for the company is addressing a significant shortage of hangar space at SVR, where demand has exceeded supply for years. SkyShare plans to begin construction this year on 50 new T-hangars and a large community hangar, with additional phases planned to support long-term growth.

The company will also renovate the existing FBO facility, enhancing passenger and pilot amenities while introducing expanded services including fueling, maintenance support and concierge offerings.

Airport officials said the partnership is expected to unlock the airport’s development potential as a general aviation reliever to Salt Lake City International Airport, improving access and capacity for business and private aviation users in the region.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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