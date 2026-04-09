TITAN Adds Fargo Aircraft Services to FBO Network

TITAN Aviation Fuels has added Fargo Aircraft Services at Hector International Airport (KFAR) to its global FBO network, strengthening its presence in the Upper Midwest.

Fargo Aircraft Services, which has operated at KFAR since 2008, is expanding into full-service FBO operations, offering fueling, line support and ground services to support corporate, charter and general aviation activity.

The facility also provides aircraft maintenance, hangar space and pilot amenities, positioning it as a comprehensive service provider on the field.

Company officials said the partnership aligns with a shared focus on safety, efficiency and customer service, while providing operators with improved access to reliable fuel supply and network benefits.

The addition supports TITAN’s broader strategy to expand its branded network in key regional markets and enhance service consistency for operators across its global footprint.