Avfuel Expands D.C.-Area Presence With Chantilly Air Partnership

New branded FBO at Manassas Regional Airport strengthens business aviation access to Washington, D.C.
Source Avfuel
April 9, 2026
2 min read
69d7d16c7f6f77c061e769be Photo To Accompany Avfuel Strengthens Dc Position

Avfuel Corporation has expanded its branded FBO network with the addition of Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport (KHEF), strengthening business aviation access in the Washington, D.C., region.

The partnership, effective April 1, positions Chantilly Air Jet Center within Avfuel’s global network, enhancing fueling solutions, pricing programs and customer services for operators traveling to the capital region.

Located approximately 12 miles south of Washington Dulles International Airport, the facility offers a congestion-free alternative for business and leisure travelers seeking direct access to downtown Washington. The FBO provides a full range of services, including fueling, hangar space for large business aircraft, maintenance, aircraft management and concierge support.

The site also features 60,000 square feet of climate-controlled hangar space, modern passenger and crew amenities, and rapid ramp access designed to minimize turnaround times.

Avfuel officials said the addition strengthens service reliability and operational efficiency for customers, while Chantilly Air leadership noted the partnership will enhance fueling capabilities and deliver added value through network programs and streamlined transactions.

 
 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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