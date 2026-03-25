Southern Sky Aviation Opens U.S. Customs Facility at Trent Lott International Airport

Southern Sky Aviation has opened a new U.S. Customs facility at Trent Lott International Airport (KPQL), establishing the airport as a designated point of entry and expanding its ability to support international operations.

The facility enables on-site customs clearance for arriving international flights, allowing passengers to bypass congestion at larger airports and streamline the arrival process. The FBO also participates in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Reimbursable Services Program, supporting extended service availability and operational flexibility.

Airport and FBO officials said the addition strengthens KPQL’s position in the general aviation market by improving accessibility for international business aviation traffic and enhancing overall service capabilities.

The customs facility is housed in a newly renovated building and is designed to support efficient processing for passengers and crew, with a focus on reducing turnaround times.

To support increased activity, Southern Sky Aviation is also expanding its infrastructure, including the development of more than 120,000 square feet of additional ramp space and expanded aircraft handling capabilities. The facility includes significant hangar capacity to accommodate large business aircraft.

For airport operators, the project highlights the role of customs capabilities in attracting international traffic, particularly in the business aviation sector where speed, efficiency and service quality are critical.

The investment reflects broader trends in general aviation, where regional airports are enhancing infrastructure and services to capture a greater share of international and high-value traffic.