Infinity Aviation Group Opens Charleston Office to Support FBO Expansion Strategy

Infinity Aviation Group has opened a new office in Charleston, South Carolina, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the general aviation sector.

The new location will support the company’s efforts to grow a national network of fixed-base operators (FBOs) through mergers and acquisitions, as well as ongoing development of its existing facilities.

Company leadership said the Charleston office will serve as a base for advancing its long-term strategy focused on acquiring, improving and developing general aviation infrastructure, including FBOs and aircraft hangars.

Infinity currently operates an FBO at Nashua Airport in New Hampshire and is pursuing additional opportunities to expand its presence in key U.S. markets.

The expansion reflects continued investment interest in the general aviation sector, where demand for private aviation services and high-quality FBO facilities has remained strong.

For airport operators, the move highlights ongoing activity in the FBO market, with firms seeking to scale operations through consolidation and targeted infrastructure development.

Infinity’s leadership team, composed of experienced aviation executives, said the company is focused on a service model that combines customer experience with operational and technological investment.

The Charleston office is expected to support both strategic growth initiatives and day-to-day operations as the company continues to build out its network.