Vantage Aviation Appoints Torsten Schneider as Chief Financial Officer

Vantage Aviation has appointed Torsten Schneider as chief financial officer, adding a senior finance leader as the company continues expanding its fixed-base operator (FBO) network and aviation services platform.

Schneider brings more than two decades of experience in aviation and infrastructure finance, much of it in CFO-level positions. In his new role, he will oversee financial strategy and support the company’s continued growth across its integrated business aviation services portfolio.

The appointment comes as Vantage Aviation continues to build out its network of FBO locations and aviation service offerings across the United States. The company added five new locations in 2025 as part of its expansion strategy.

Prior to joining Vantage Aviation, Schneider served as chief financial officer at APP Jet Center, where he supported the financial operations of the company’s FBO network. Earlier in his career, he also held a CFO role with an airport services provider specializing in ground handling, cargo and travel services, overseeing a finance team of more than two dozen employees.

Schneider’s international experience includes leadership roles in Switzerland and Canada before relocating to New York.

Industry observers note that financial leadership has become increasingly important for aviation service providers as investment in fixed-base operators and business aviation infrastructure continues to grow. Private investment firms have increasingly targeted FBO networks and aviation services platforms as demand for corporate and private aviation remains strong in major metropolitan markets.

Founded in 2024 and backed by institutional investors, Vantage Aviation operates a network of fixed-base operators across the United States while also providing services such as private jet charter, aircraft management, maintenance, repair and overhaul and flight training.