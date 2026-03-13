Bain Capital Acquires APP Jet Center FBO Platform from Ridgewood Infrastructure

Bain Capital has acquired APP Jet Center, a fixed-base operator (FBO) platform serving corporate, government and private aviation customers across the United States.

The business was sold by infrastructure investor Ridgewood Infrastructure, which previously acquired a controlling interest in the company and worked with its management team to expand operations and strengthen the platform’s presence in key aviation markets.

APP Jet Center operates aviation facilities in several major U.S. metropolitan areas, providing services such as fueling, hangar space and ground support for general aviation customers. The company serves a diverse mix of business aviation operators, government users and private aircraft owners.

During Ridgewood Infrastructure’s ownership, the company pursued a series of growth initiatives focused on expanding hangar capacity and increasing its operational footprint. The platform also completed an add-on acquisition that expanded its presence in Florida, one of the most active private aviation markets in the country.

Industry analysts note that investment in fixed-base operators has accelerated in recent years as private equity firms increasingly target aviation infrastructure assets tied to the growth of business aviation. Demand for FBO services has remained strong in major metropolitan markets where corporate and private aviation activity continues to expand.

Bain Capital said it plans to build on APP’s existing network of facilities while pursuing additional expansion opportunities in attractive general aviation markets across the United States.

The transaction closed in March 2026. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ridgewood Infrastructure focuses on investments in essential infrastructure sectors including transportation, utilities, water and energy. The firm typically targets lower middle-market companies providing services tied to long-term infrastructure demand.