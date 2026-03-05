Haven Aviation Services Group Opens New FBO at Amarillo International Airport

Haven Aviation Services Group has opened a new fixed-base operation at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, expanding services for business and general aviation operators in the Texas Panhandle.

The new Haven FBO operates from a newly constructed terminal designed to support private aviation traffic and provide ground services for transient and based aircraft at the airport.

The facility includes passenger and crew lounges, conference rooms, private workspaces and pilot amenities such as rest areas, showers and a pilot lounge. Airport operators also have access to line services designed to support aircraft fueling and quick-turn operations.

Outside the terminal, the facility includes an expanded ramp area and approximately 35,000 square feet of hangar space to accommodate a range of aircraft types.

The FBO also provides direct access to Haven MRO, the company’s aircraft maintenance operation, allowing operators to receive maintenance services on site.

The facility is part of Haven Aviation Services Group’s broader aviation services platform, which includes aircraft charter and management operations through its Haven Aero division.

Haven FBO has also joined the Avfuel Network, allowing customers to access contract fuel pricing and rewards programs through Avfuel’s fuel services platform.

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport serves as a regional aviation hub in the Texas Panhandle, supporting both commercial and general aviation activity. Haven officials said the new facility is intended to provide expanded services for operators traveling through the region.