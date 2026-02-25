Desert Jet to Expand 7.5 Acres at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport

Desert Jet has finalized an agreement with Riverside County to expand its leasehold at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM), enabling development of an additional 7.5 acres to support its fixed-base operator and maintenance operations.

The expansion will increase hangar and ramp capacity at Desert Jet Center and allow the company to scale its on-field aircraft maintenance services. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The additional acreage is adjacent to Desert Jet’s existing FBO campus and is intended to help meet rising demand from business aviation operators serving the Coachella Valley and Greater Palm Springs region.

Airport and company officials described the agreement as a long-term infrastructure investment at KTRM, which has experienced increased activity tied to corporate aviation, seasonal travel and high-value visitors.

The planned development will allow Desert Jet to accommodate a broader mix of aircraft, expand parking availability and enhance maintenance capabilities. Desert Jet Maintenance operates as an FAA-certified Part 145 repair station, providing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and aircraft-on-ground support throughout Southern California.

Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport continues to serve as a growing business and general aviation hub in Southern California, and the expansion reflects sustained investment aimed at supporting that growth.