TriState CareFlight Adds Second Fort Mohave Base to Expand Emergency Air Medical Coverage

Air Methods has opened an additional air medical base in Fort Mohave, Arizona, expanding the TriState CareFlight program’s emergency response network across Western Arizona.

The new base, designated TriState CareFlight 11, increases aircraft availability in the Colorado River region and is intended to improve response times for critically ill and injured patients. With the addition of Fort Mohave’s second base, the program now operates nine bases in the region, including Yuma, Quartzsite, Parker, Lake Havasu, Bullhead and Kingman.

TriState CareFlight provides helicopter-based critical care transport, functioning as a mobile intensive care unit capable of delivering advanced medical interventions during flight. Crews include flight nurses and paramedics trained in trauma, cardiac and stroke care, respiratory emergencies and high-risk obstetrics. Aircraft are equipped to carry and administer blood products during transport.

According to Air Methods, the Fort Mohave expansion strengthens the emergency care ecosystem along the Colorado River, where hospitals and first responders rely on rapid air transport to reach higher levels of care when ground transport times are extended by geography or distance.

Valley View Medical Center in nearby Bullhead City is among the hospital partners supporting the expansion. Hospital officials said the additional aircraft enhances regional emergency coordination and improves access to advanced care for patients across Western Arizona.

Air Methods noted that air medical memberships are not required for transport. Under the federal No Surprises Act, patients with private insurance are protected from unexpected out-of-network air ambulance charges and are responsible only for standard in-network cost-sharing amounts. Similar protections apply to patients covered by Medicare Part B or Medicaid.

TriState CareFlight is part of Air Methods, which operates air medical services nationwide and transports more than 100,000 patients annually. The company maintains accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.

The Fort Mohave base adds capacity to a region that continues to experience population growth and increased demand for emergency medical services, particularly in rural and geographically dispersed communities.