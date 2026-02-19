Pryor Field Airport Authority Approves Hangar Acquisition to Support MRO Growth

The Pryor Field Airport Authority has approved the acquisition of a privately owned 12,000-square-foot hangar at Pryor Field Regional Airport as part of a strategy to expand maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activity.

The facility, currently on a long-term ground lease with the authority, will remain an active aviation asset following the purchase. Airport officials said the move is intended to support operational growth, retain tenants and position the airport for additional aviation investment.

The authority plans to lease the hangar to FTair, LLC to support expanded maintenance operations for larger aircraft, including regional jets such as the Embraer ERJ 145 and Bombardier CRJ 200. Officials noted the facility’s proximity to the airport’s fixed-base operator and airfield infrastructure makes it suitable for advanced maintenance work.

Adam Fox, CEO of the Pryor Field Airport Authority, said the acquisition is designed to support the airport’s long-term development strategy.

FTair is an FAA Part 145 repair station headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The company previously operated as Total Air Group before being acquired by the Flight Test Aerospace family and integrated into FTair in 2022.

Airport officials estimate the expansion could support approximately 20 to 25 aviation jobs with average annual salaries near $65,000.

The authority said the acquisition aligns with its broader strategic plan to preserve aviation capacity, expand service offerings and strengthen the airport’s role in the North Alabama aviation market.