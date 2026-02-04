Avfuel Named Fuel Provider for Sugar Land Regional Airport Ahead of World Cup Travel Surge

Avfuel Corporation has been selected as the fuel provider for Sugar Land Regional Airport in Texas, formalizing a partnership with the City of Sugar Land that airport officials say will support regional travel growth ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The agreement, which took effect Feb. 1, also includes fuel services for GlobalSelect FBO, the airport’s full-service fixed base operator. The collaboration comes as the Houston area prepares for an influx of visitors, with more than 500,000 travelers expected to pass through the region during the global tournament.

“Avfuel isn’t just supplying fuel; it’s investing in Sugar Land, supporting our goals for modernization and a best-in-class experience for our customers,” said Mitchell Davies, director of aviation for Sugar Land Regional Airport.

Located less than 25 miles from downtown Houston, Sugar Land Regional serves as a reliever airport designed to provide an alternative gateway for business, event and leisure travelers while helping reduce congestion at larger commercial hubs.

Jon Boyle, vice president of sales for Avfuel, said the airport is positioned to play a growing role in international access to the Houston market.

“Sugar Land Regional Airport represents the future of global travel into Houston, serving as a premier aviation hub for business, event and leisure travelers to the region,” Boyle said. “We’re excited to support the City of Sugar Land, KSGR and GlobalSelect with the fuel and services that will help make that vision a reality.”

GlobalSelect offers a 20,000-square-foot facility with executive lounges, conference rooms, U.S. Customs access and dedicated crew amenities. The airfield includes approximately 85,000 square feet of corporate hangar space capable of accommodating large-cabin aircraft, along with more than 575,000 square feet of transient ramp space.

Airport officials said the partnership connects the FBO to Avfuel’s broader network, providing customers access to contract fuel pricing, loyalty programs and streamlined transaction options.

As host communities across the U.S. prepare for major international events, reliever airports such as Sugar Land Regional are increasingly positioning themselves to absorb overflow traffic while delivering premium services to business and private aviation operators.