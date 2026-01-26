Vantage Aviation acquires FBO at Allegheny County Airport, expanding U.S. network

Vantage Aviation has expanded its fixed-base operation (FBO) network with the acquisition of Corporate Air’s facility at Allegheny County Airport (AGC) near Pittsburgh, marking the company’s sixth location since its launch in 2024.

The New York-based aviation services provider said the transaction strengthens its presence in a key business aviation market with sustained demand from corporate, charter and owner-flown operators.

“AGC is a critical business aviation airport, and this transaction allows us to strengthen our presence in a market with sustained demand from corporate, charter and owner-flown operators,” said Ryan Maxfield, chief executive officer of Vantage Aviation.

The AGC facility includes approximately 110,000 square feet of hangar space, an 11,600-square-foot FBO terminal and more than 24,000 square feet of office space. The 24-hour operation offers ramp capacity for ultra-long-range business jets and provides access to downtown Pittsburgh.

Vantage Aviation will offer aircraft management and charter services at the site and plans to begin facility renovations later in 2026. The company acquired the assets of Corporate Air following the operator’s bankruptcy filing in 2025.

The Allegheny County Airport location joins Vantage Aviation facilities in Duluth, Minnesota; Greenville, South Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia, with an additional location under construction in Rifle, Colorado. The company said the Pittsburgh-area FBO is expected to see increased demand ahead of the NFL Draft scheduled to be held in the city this spring.

Vantage Aviation is backed by institutional investors and provides fixed-base operations, private jet charter, aircraft management, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and flight training.