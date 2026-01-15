Signature Aviation Expands Costa Rica Network With New San José Locations and Aerologística Partnership

Signature Aviation is expanding its presence in Costa Rica with the addition of two new network destinations and a partnership with local aviation services provider Aerologística.

The company announced it will begin offering services at San José Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and Tobías Bolaños International Airport (SYQ) in Pavas, supported by Signature team members working in coordination with Aerologística. Services will be available for permitted aircraft types ranging from business aviation to cargo, military and transport-category flights.

According to Signature, the partnership is intended to combine the company’s global service standards with local operational expertise as it continues to grow its presence in Central America.

“By adding San José and Pavas to our global network and partnering with Aerologística, we’re combining Signature’s world-class service standards with trusted local expertise,” said Derek DeCross, chief commercial officer of Signature Aviation.

Aerologística, founded in San José, provides airline and general aviation flight support, airside handling and operational logistics across Costa Rica and Central America. Company leadership said the agreement positions the firm to expand its role beyond local services.

“Signature’s leading guest experience programs and extensive network of operator relationships are enabling our organization to evolve from a local provider to a strategic partner with a global platform,” said Juan Portela, chief executive officer of Aerologística.

The announcement follows Signature’s earlier plans to construct and operate a General and Business Aviation Terminal at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica. That facility is expected to open in 2026.

Signature said its expansion in Costa Rica includes hiring local staff and investing in long-term community engagement initiatives through its Signature Serves program, as well as supporting growth in the country’s aviation sector.