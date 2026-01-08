Signature Aviation Expands into Costa Rica with Planned Private Aviation Terminal at Guanacaste Airport

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, announced plans to construct and operate a new General & Business Aviation Terminal (G&BAT) at Guanacaste Airport (LIR), marking a significant expansion of the company’s footprint in Latin America.

The project will deliver dedicated private aviation infrastructure and premium ground handling services designed to elevate the experience for business and general aviation travelers visiting Costa Rica. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in partnership with Bambu Construction, with the terminal scheduled to open in 2026.

The new G&BAT will feature modern architecture integrated with Costa Rica’s natural environment and sustainability priorities. Planned amenities include a secure VIP lounge, private conference space, direct ramp access, dedicated customs and immigration processing for private aviation guests, an indoor vehicle bay, EV charging stations, and finishes incorporating local materials.

Signature will finance, build, and operate the terminal, which is expected to generate local employment during construction and through ongoing operations.

“As the world’s most internationally recognized provider of private aviation services, our collaboration at Guanacaste Airport represents a meaningful step forward in how private travelers experience Costa Rica,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation. “We are bringing our proven operating model for private aviation hospitality to the region, delivering a new level of trust, professionalism, and service for our guests.”

The terminal development is being delivered in coordination with Coriport, operator of Guanacaste Airport and part of the VINCI Airports network.

“This project represents a strategic milestone in the modernization of Guanacaste Airport,” said César Jaramillo, chief executive officer of Coriport. “It strengthens our appeal to high-end private travelers while reinforcing the airport’s role as a driver of regional development, connectivity, and sustainable growth.”

Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez López said the project supports the country’s positioning as a high-end, sustainable destination. “This investment will modernize critical airport infrastructure, enhance the visitor experience for private aviation travelers, and generate employment, while aligning with Costa Rica’s environmental values and Pura Vida culture.”

Operations Begin Ahead of Terminal Opening

While construction is underway, Signature will begin providing ground handling and hospitality services at LIR immediately through a partnership with Aerologística, Costa Rica’s leading aviation ground handling provider.

Signature and Aerologística will support a wide range of permitted aircraft types, including business jets, cargo, military, and transport-category flights, ensuring consistent safety, service, and operational support.

Reservations for handling services at Guanacaste Airport are now being accepted via email at [email protected].