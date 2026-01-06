Sky X to Open New Full-Service FBO at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport

A new fixed base operation is set to expand aviation services and infrastructure at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport (KHDC) with the opening of Sky X in January 2026. The new facility will join Avfuel Corporation’s branded FBO network, bringing a full suite of aircraft services and premium amenities to the Greater Gulf Region.

Sky X is a newly constructed, full-service FBO designed to serve general aviation and business aviation operators with a comprehensive range of capabilities. Once operational, the facility will provide aircraft maintenance and avionics, charter services, aircraft management, aircraft sales, and full-service fueling, positioning the airport as a regional hub for private aviation activity.

The project is being delivered in two phases, with Phase One scheduled to open in January 2026. That initial phase includes a 10,000-square-foot FBO terminal and a 30,000-square-foot hangar. Phase Two, expected to be completed in spring 2026, will add two additional 30,000-square-foot hangars, further expanding aircraft storage and operational capacity at the airport.

When fully complete, the Sky X development will encompass approximately 245,000 square feet of combined hangar and ramp space, supporting both long-term based aircraft and transient operations. The facility will offer efficient line service, on-site maintenance and repair, and top-tier fueling services to support a wide range of aircraft types.

The FBO terminal has been designed to elevate the on-airport experience for pilots, passengers, and crew. Planned amenities include a luxury lounge, a fully equipped conference room with seating for 14, a private movie theater, recreation space with a pool table, private showers, and a fully stocked bar offering complimentary beverages.

Avfuel Corporation will support the new operation as part of its branded FBO network, providing access to contract fuel programs, rewards offerings, and integrated transaction services for operators. The partnership aligns with Avfuel’s broader strategy to expand high-quality aviation services across key regional airports.

The opening of Sky X represents a significant investment in aviation infrastructure at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport and reinforces the airport’s role in serving private and business aviation across southeastern Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast region.