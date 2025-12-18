Sweetwater Aviation Expands Hangar Availability Ahead of Peak 2025 Ski Season

Sweetwater Aviation, the exclusive fixed base operator at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (KRKS), has expanded hangar availability ahead of the 2025 winter ski season, opening additional heated space to support increased general and corporate aviation activity.

The expansion brings Sweetwater Aviation to its highest hangar capacity to date, providing operators with secure, temperature-controlled storage during peak winter months. The FBO’s facilities include a 24,000-square-foot heated community hangar capable of accommodating large-cabin aircraft such as the Gulfstream G700/G800 and Bombardier Global 7500/8000, along with private corporate hangars and T-hangars.

Airport officials say the additional hangar space is designed to help operators mitigate winter operating challenges, including cold-weather starts and de-icing delays, while offering a reliable repositioning option for flights serving regional ski destinations.

Sweetwater Aviation is positioned as a strategic winter base, offering access to Rocky Mountain resort areas and major metropolitan markets. In addition to hangar services, the FBO provides de-icing, cargo handling, and full-service Jet A and 100LL fueling. On-site amenities include a passenger lobby, conference space, rental cars and crew facilities.

“With ski season approaching, demand for reliable aircraft protection increases quickly,” said Devon Brubaker, A.A.E., airport director for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and general manager of Sweetwater Aviation. “Expanding secure hangar availability allows us to better support winter travelers while maintaining efficient, safe operations.”

Airport officials note that winter hangar demand traditionally fills early and encourage operators planning ski-season travel to secure space in advance.