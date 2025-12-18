Desert Jet Expands Business Aviation Operations at Yampa Valley Regional Airport with New Hangar Facilities

Desert Jet is expanding its business aviation footprint into Colorado with the launch of two new state-of-the-art aircraft hangars at Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) in Hayden, strengthening the airport’s role as a key gateway to Steamboat Springs and the surrounding mountain communities.

The two heated hangars, each spanning 28,800 square feet, were developed by Wiens Real Estate Ventures and HDN Hangar Investment Group and are designed to accommodate large-cabin aircraft such as the Gulfstream G800 and Bombardier Global 8000. The facilities provide additional capacity for both based tenants and transient business aviation traffic during peak winter and year-round travel seasons.

Under a management and business development agreement, Desert Jet will oversee day-to-day operations, bringing its established service, safety, and hospitality model to HDN. The expansion supports aircraft owners, charter operators, and corporate flight departments seeking secure, modern hangar space while enhancing the overall aviation experience at the airport.

The Hayden hangars represent the first phase of Desert Jet’s longer-term vision to establish a future full-service FBO at Yampa Valley Regional Airport, aligning with broader efforts to elevate aviation infrastructure and business aviation services in Colorado’s mountain resort markets.