Air Elite Network Expands with New FBOs in Newcastle, UK and Bogotá, Colombia

Air Elite by World Fuel has expanded its global network with the addition of Samson Executive Jet Centre at Newcastle International Airport in the United Kingdom and Aerosupport FBO at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia. With these additions, the Air Elite network now includes 85 member locations worldwide, continuing its strategy of partnering with independently operated FBOs that meet elevated service, safety, and operational standards.

Samson Executive Jet Centre delivers a fully appointed facility featuring a newly refreshed executive lounge, conference room, and pilot amenities, along with onsite customs and direct ramp access. The FBO operates 24/7 and maintains Stage 2 IS-BAH accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to safety and operational excellence. Located minutes from downtown Newcastle, the facility serves a wide mix of corporate aviation customers and offers UK Border Force pre-clearance to streamline arrivals.

Aerosupport FBO strengthens the network’s presence in South America with VIP lounges, conference rooms, pilot rest areas, showers, and onsite customs. Its private ramp, available hangar space, and 24-hour secure operations accommodate everything from light jets to large-cabin aircraft. The FBO has earned multiple industry recognitions for safety, service delivery, and customer experience.

Both Samson Executive Jet Centre and Aerosupport FBO provide access to World Fuel’s integrated suite of services including Contract Fuel, AVCARD, Trip Support, and loyalty rewards through World Fuel Rewards. The additions align with Air Elite’s commitment to offering premium, independent FBO experiences in key business aviation markets.