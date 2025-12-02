OK3 AIR Expands Capacity at Heber Valley Airport With New Hangar and Airside Upgrades

OK3 AIR, the exclusive FBO at Heber Valley Airport in Utah, is nearing completion of a new 31,500-square-foot hangar that will significantly increase the airport’s ability to support long-range business aircraft. The project, expected to be finished by the end of the year, expands total hangar capacity at the airport to 65,000 square feet and reflects rising demand from both business and leisure travelers throughout the Intermountain West.

The hangar is part of a broader series of improvements led by Span Construction and Engineering. Airside work includes a 20,000-square-foot ramp expansion, upgraded drainage systems that meet FAA requirements, and new aircraft markings designed to improve safety and operational flow as the airport grows.

“This new hangar and its state-of-the-art infrastructure mark an exciting milestone for OK3 AIR and for the future of aviation in our region,” said Nadim AbuHaidar, owner of OK3 AIR. “We’re excited to open the doors and deliver expanded capabilities that meet the rising demand from private aircraft.”

Future tenants will have access to the FBO’s full suite of amenities, including line services, concierge support, avionics assistance and on-site maintenance provided through a Part 145 repair station. The terminal includes a conference room, lounge areas and a staffed lobby designed to support both corporate and recreational aviation users.

Located near Deer Valley, Sundance and Park City, the FBO serves as a strategic gateway for aircraft accessing Utah’s mountain resorts as well as regional business hubs. OK3 AIR is an Avfuel-branded partner, offering AVTRIP rewards, contract fuel options and consolidated purchasing through the Avfuel Pro Card.

Preleasing is underway, with inquiries handled by the OK3 AIR management team.