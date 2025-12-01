Sheltair Opens New Sarasota FBO, Adding Premium GA Capacity on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Sheltair Aviation has officially opened its new FBO at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), unveiling a modern general aviation gateway designed to elevate customer experience and expand service capacity at one of Florida’s fastest-growing airports.

The ribbon-cutting event on November 19 welcomed airport leaders, community stakeholders, and industry partners for a first look at the 24-acre complex, which features a 10,705-square-foot terminal, expansive airside canopy, and two new hangars totaling 46,000 square feet. The facility also includes more than 9,000 square feet of office space, premium crew amenities, and multiple conference rooms to support business aviation activity.

“Sheltair SRQ marks more than a milestone—it reflects our commitment to exceptional service,” said Lisa Holland, president of Sheltair Aviation. “We’ve created a space that blends refined comfort with thoughtful design, giving every guest an experience that’s both elevated and warmly personal.”

The FBO sits just minutes from downtown Sarasota and Bradenton, offering operators easy access to the region’s business districts, resorts, and Gulf Coast beaches. Amenities include private passenger and VIP lounges, crew snooze rooms, dedicated flight-planning areas, complimentary refreshments and Wi-Fi, and 24-hour office access. An EV charging station further supports Sheltair’s sustainability priorities.

SRQ President and CEO Paul Hoback, Jr. highlighted the airport’s continued growth and investment in GA infrastructure. “Their new state-of-the-art facility provides premium services for our general aviation community, supports our growing airport operations, and strengthens SRQ’s position as the premier gateway to Florida’s Gulf Coast,” he said.

Construction is already underway on a General Aviation Federal Inspection Station adjacent to the Sheltair complex, set to open in Spring 2026 and streamline international arrivals at SRQ. Future plans include additional hangars and a 60,000-square-foot MRO facility.

As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Sheltair SRQ offers AVTRIP rewards, Avfuel Contract Fuel pricing, and Avfuel Pro Card flexibility for streamlined transactions.