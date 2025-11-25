Jet Luxe Expands Managed Fleet Across U.S. and Latin America

Jet Luxe has expanded its commercially managed fleet, adding new aircraft across Florida and key Latin American hubs to support rising charter demand and improve response times for partners in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and surrounding markets.

The Dubai-based private aviation provider said the additional aircraft reinforce its operational model and long-term commitment to dependable charter availability across major business aviation gateways.

“Jet Luxe was built on the principles of excellence, service, and reliability,” said Executive Vice President Samuel Madrid. “This fleet expansion strengthens our presence in key markets and enhances our ability to support brokers who count on consistent, safe, and impeccably delivered services.”

Fleet positioned for regional charter demand

The newly expanded fleet includes aircraft selected for their reliability, cabin comfort, and performance on regional and continental missions.

A Cessna Citation III is based between Toluca and Fort Lauderdale, supporting frequent corporate and leisure itineraries with an eight-seat cabin and mid-continental range. The Hawker 800XP adds midsize capacity with a stand-up cabin, recent interior refurbishment, and dual basing in Cancun and Toluca—two of the busiest corridors for cross-border business aviation.

A Hawker 750 positioned in Toluca and Fort Lauderdale provides midsize capability with significant external baggage capacity to support multi-day travel or equipment transport. Rounding out the additions, a Learjet 45XR based in San José del Cabo and San Diego supports high-demand West Coast and Baja California routes with the speed and efficiency characteristic of the model.

Focus on broker support and operational transparency

Jet Luxe continues to emphasize structured, transparent processes across its commercial management division, supporting on-demand charter, supplemental lift, and complex itineraries. The company said its focus remains on reliable trip execution and consistent communication to support broker partners.

“Brokers need information they can trust and aircraft that perform exactly as promised,” Madrid said. “Our systems and our team are designed to support that expectation every day.”

Strengthening reach across Florida and LATAM

With aircraft positioned throughout Florida, Mexico, and Latin America, the company expands its ability to serve growing charter demand in cross-border business travel, Caribbean leisure markets, and Mexico’s corporate aviation sector. The distribution of the fleet allows for more efficient routing and shorter response times during peak travel periods.

Jet Luxe was founded in 2020 and provides private jet charter, aircraft management, and aviation advisory services through a global team supporting clients across multiple continents.