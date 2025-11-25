Sheltair Aviation Founder Jerry Holland Passes Away at 90, Leaving Lasting Legacy on U.S. FBO Industry

Sheltair Aviation announced the passing of its founder and Chairman, Jerry Holland, who died peacefully at his home on November 18 at the age of 90. Holland leaves behind a legacy that helped define the modern landscape of general aviation infrastructure and FBO service in the United States.

From modest beginnings, Holland built Sheltair into the nation’s largest privately held aviation network, spanning nearly five million square feet of real estate, 16 locations across four states, and 500 employees. His career began in 1963 with the launch of a construction business, but a pivotal moment in 1983 — the purchase of his first hangars at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport — marked his entry into aviation and set in motion decades of growth.

Three years later, Holland opened Sheltair’s flagship FBO at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, initiating an expansion plan that brought new facilities and services across the Southeast. His leadership philosophy emphasized integrity, service, and steady growth — principles that shaped the company’s culture and business model.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Holland stepped away from daily operations, entrusting leadership to his daughter, Lisa Holland, who now serves as President and CEO. She credited her father with establishing the foundation on which Sheltair continues to grow. “My father always dreamed bigger and was relentless in making those dreams a reality,” she said. “Much of our success is due to the strong foundation he established.”

Sheltair’s Chief Operating Officer, Todd Anderson, noted Holland’s long-term influence and personal investment in the company’s evolution. “Jerry’s work ethic and business philosophy made us a leader in the general aviation business,” he said. “I feel privileged for the 25 years I worked for and learned from him. We will miss him dearly.”

A self-taught businessman who never attended college, Holland was known for his humility, discipline, and the question he often posed to his employees: “Are you building and growing?” This mindset shaped a family-first culture that continues to define the organization.

Holland is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mikki; daughters Lisa and Lori; and three grandchildren. His eldest grandson, Kai Seymour, Sheltair’s Growth Strategy Manager, described him as the company’s “heart and soul” and credited Holland’s leadership with shaping both the family and the business.