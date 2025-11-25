Fargo Jet Center Appoints Lynlee Espeseth as Director of Marketing to Advance Multi-Division Growth

Fargo Jet Center (FJC) has appointed Lynlee Espeseth as its new Director of Marketing, adding experienced strategic leadership to support the organization’s expanding aviation, engineering, and atmospheric science operations. In her new role, Espeseth will guide brand strategy and integrated marketing communications across Fargo Jet Center and its affiliated companies: Weather Modification International, SPEC Inc., ICE Crystal Engineering, Premier Jet Center, and Exclusive Aircraft Sales.

Espeseth joins FJC with more than a decade of agency and in-house experience in government, healthcare, tourism, and nonprofit sectors. Most recently, she served as Director of Client Services at Agency MABU, where she led integrated campaigns, cross-functional teams, and complex client portfolios. Her background includes strategic planning, digital content development, project management, and creative oversight.

A North Dakota native who has held leadership roles in both her home state and Colorado, Espeseth said she is excited to transition into aviation and help strengthen the visibility and alignment of FJC’s diverse business units.

In her new role, she will oversee cross-company initiatives in brand development, media relations, digital strategy, creative production, event management, and partnership engagement. Her work will support FJC’s long-term objectives and enhance communications across its aviation service, atmospheric research, and engineering divisions.

“Lynlee brings a powerful combination of strategic insight, creative energy, and proven leadership to our organization,” said Darren Hall, Vice President of Business Development for Fargo Jet Center. “Her ability to connect big-picture vision with actionable marketing execution will elevate every division within the Fargo Jet Center family. We’re excited to welcome her to the aviation industry and confident she will make an immediate and lasting impact.”

Fargo Jet Center and its subsidiaries operate full-service facilities in Fargo, N.D. (KFAR) and Minneapolis, Minn. (KFCM), providing FBO services, maintenance, avionics, charter, management, aircraft sales, special mission completions, and training. Its affiliated companies also include Weather Modification International, a global leader in atmospheric research, weather modeling, and cloud modification programs operating in more than 35 countries.