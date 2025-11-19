Magellan Jets Expands TerraNova Partnership, Adds $100,000 Grand Prix CSI to 2026 Lineup

Magellan Jets and TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Fla., are expanding their partnership for 2026, increasing the private aviation company’s involvement across TerraNova’s hunter-jumper, dressage, and eventing competitions.

As part of the enhanced agreement, Magellan Jets will title the mid-season $100,000 Magellan Jets Grand Prix CSI, scheduled for March 11–15, 2026, within TerraNova’s 13-event annual competition series. The company will also expand its support for onsite amenities, elevated hospitality, and family-friendly spectator activities designed to enhance the experience for competitors and guests.

The expanded partnership continues the company’s role as TerraNova’s “Official Private Aviation Provider,” offering exclusive, front-row experiences for Magellan Jets Private Clients attending events as horse owners, riders, or enthusiasts. Branding, signage, and awards presentations connected to the partnership will be visible throughout the year.

“TerraNova’s commitment to elite equestrian competition across disciplines is unwavering,” said Matt Harris, Chief Operating Officer for Magellan Jets. “We’re proud to bring our Private Clients closer to the sport while elevating their experience with the exceptional service and hospitality that define Magellan Jets.”

The partnership aligns with Magellan Jets’ broader involvement in the equestrian sector. The company regularly transports professional and recreational riders to global competitions and recently served as a private aviation partner for the 2025 Kentucky International CSI5* in Lexington. Additional support for local and regional equestrian events reflects its ongoing engagement in an industry valued at $177 billion annually.

“The feedback about Magellan Jets from our patrons and riders is unanimously and overwhelmingly positive,” said Zach Ketelboeter, Co-Chief Operating Officer of TerraNova. “We can count on Magellan Jets getting them to and from competitions safely, on time, and in a great mindset before, during, and after travel.”

Magellan Jets’ equestrian market strategy also includes a partnership with industry veteran Michael “Mike” Belisle, who serves as a brand ambassador and produces exclusive content for the company’s Private Clients.