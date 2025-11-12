Signature Aviation Opens New Private Terminal at Palm Beach International Airport

Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has officially opened its new Signature PBI North terminal at Palm Beach International Airport, marking a key milestone in the company’s ongoing transformation and commitment to premium service and sustainability.

The 15,700-square-foot terminal is designed around Signature’s pillars of space, speed, and sustainability, offering travelers an elevated experience at one of South Florida’s most prominent private aviation gateways.

Features of the new facility include multiple guest lounges, a family lounge, conference rooms, a guest café, and a crew lounge with showers and an amenities bar. The terminal’s modern layout and design are aimed at creating a seamless and relaxing travel experience for passengers and crew alike.

“Palm Beach is an essential part of the Signature network and we’re excited to expand our service for guests traveling to and from the Palm Beaches with a second location at the airport,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation. “Our brand-new terminal at PBI underscores our continued investment in this key destination and our commitment to elevating every moment of the guest journey. Signature PBI North brings this vision to life by combining exceptional service, thoughtful design, and a personalized approach built with our guests’ needs as the focus of every touchpoint.”

The opening of Signature PBI North reflects the company’s global vision to “Elevate Every Moment” by redefining private aviation through hospitality, innovation, community engagement, and environmental responsibility. As part of the launch, Signature Aviation made a charitable donation to MISSION UNITED, a United Way of Palm Beach County program supporting veterans and their families through employment and essential resources.

Signature invites travelers to experience the new Palm Beach facility, which complements its existing South Florida network. Due to limited ramp space, visiting aircraft are encouraged to make reservations through Signature’s website.