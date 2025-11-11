Freeman Holdings Acquires Texas Aero FBO at Waco Regional Airport

Freeman Holdings Group has acquired the Texas Aero FBO at Waco Regional Airport, expanding its Freeman Jet Center network to 24 locations and strengthening its general aviation presence in Texas.
Nov. 11, 2025
2 min read
69134f713c36241ef8926199 Photo 1 To Accompany Freeman Holdings Group Acquir

Freeman Holdings Group has acquired Texas Aero’s full-service fixed-base operator at Waco Regional Airport (KACT), marking another step in the company’s national FBO expansion strategy. The facility will be rebranded as Freeman Jet Center – Waco, while Texas Aero Jet Sales will continue to operate independently under existing ownership.

The purchase, effective Oct. 30, brings Freeman Holdings Group’s FBO portfolio to 24 locations. The transaction follows the company’s 2025 additions in Lubbock and Abilene, further increasing its footprint across Texas.

“We enthusiastically welcome the Texas Aero team into the Freeman Holdings Group family,” said Scott Freeman, CEO of Freeman Holdings Group. “Texas Aero has built a strong reputation in the Waco aviation community for its service excellence and customer focus. By adding this established location to our network, we continue our commitment to providing outstanding FBO experiences across the Lone Star State and beyond.”

Under Freeman Holdings Group ownership, Freeman Jet Center – Waco will retain Texas Aero FBO’s existing staff to support continuity of service for current customers. The company plans to introduce new equipment to improve operational efficiency and is developing a new hangar to increase capacity for based and transient aircraft.

As part of the Avfuel Network, Freeman Jet Center – Waco will continue to offer AVTRIP pilot loyalty rewards, Avfuel Contract Fuel pricing, and Avfuel Pro Card acceptance, allowing operators to consolidate fuel and non-fuel purchases into a single transaction.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Regional Airports Planning for Future Aviation Technology
2024 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Steve Belton, C.M.